PPAG is implementing Sexuality Education in our communities-Coalition alleges

Despite assurance by the government that it has not approved for basic schools the Comprehensive Sexuality Education, the National Coalition for Proper Human and Sexual Rights and Family Values is alleging that the policy at the community level was yet to be dropped.

Executive Secretary of the tripartite coalition, lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning told Kwabena Agyapong in an interview that government was yet to take action to have the CSE curriculum dropped at the community level.

The law in no uncertain terms that the introduction of the CSE is an agenda by our development partners such as UNESCO to force Ghana to accept gay rights as human rights.

The outspoken lawyer said the coalition will resist any form of pressure to have same-sex relationship approved in Ghana.

He said the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender population are powerful and well resourced hence pushing their plan through the United Nation’s Diversity policy.

He indicated, countries that are against same-sex relationships, have been pulled out from the diversity policy team, because of their resistance.

Hold the host all national population agencies around the globe led by the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana championed by the global agency, International Planned Parenthood Federation.

He emphasised the CSE policy were in two phases i.e the first one was under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, whereas the other one was being championed by PPAG under the name the Community Based Comprehensive Sexuality Education.

”The community based policy being championed by PAG has not been dropped. As we speak, the PPAG is implementing that policy. But we are engaging the Ministry to have that one also scrapped.”

According to him, the Ministry must consult broadly on the way forward on the issue.

Lawyer Foh Amoaning hinted the coalition will hold a stakeholder conference to develop a comprehensive reply to the LGBT agenda.

He said any other aspect CSE at the community level should be scrapped.

”Going forward, government must consult broadly on the develop of curriculum in line with our values and beliefs as a country.”

He further disclosed the coalition will develop and sponsor a comprehensive legislative framework and present it before parliament to address same-sex related matters.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

