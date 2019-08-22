PPA boss suspended over ‘Contract for Sales’ expose

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has suspended from office, withy immediate effect, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr. AB. Adjei.

A statement signed by Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said the suspension follows the broadcast of allegations made against him in an investigative documentary conducted by Manasseh Azure Awuni, tilted ‘Contracts for Sale’.

‘’President Akufo-Addo has, subsequently, referred the allegations involving conflict of interest to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of Special Prosecutor, for their proper action,’’ the statement added.

According to the statement, the President has also notified the Chairperson of the Board of PPA to ensure that Mr. AB Adjei hands over his office expeditiously to Mr. Frank Mante, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of PPA.

