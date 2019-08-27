Political leaders have become thieves in gov’t because of the monetization of elections-Lecturer

Political science lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, Dr. Isaac Brako, has suggested Ghanaians have contributed largely to the corruption in the county

The lecturer says the monetization of Ghana’s political system where delegates and voters demand money from aspirants and candidates before voting for them has contributed largely to corruption in public office.

The fight against corruption he lamented has not been effective because we have resorted to only slogans without punishing severely those who are indicted.

The lecturer said for us to root out corruption in Ghana, we must punish offenders severely to deter others from engaging in corrupt practices.

He was reacting to the monetization of the internal party and general elections.

Some of the candidates in the just ended parliamentary primaries of the NDC decried the use of money in influencing voters.

Ras Mubarak who lost his bid in Kumbungu blamed his defeat on the use of money by his contender.

Lawyer Xavier Sosu disclosed he used GHc300, 000 to get elected as a parliamentary candidate.

John Dumelo is reported as saying he is currently broke because he spent a lot on his campaign

Speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the lecturer said the cost if internal elections was just a small of fraction if the total cost compared to national elections.

He said national elections are worse because politicians are forced to go for loans to run their campaigns and when in power, they steal from the state to fun their campaigns, hence depriving Ghanaians of development.

Dr. Isaac Brako cautioned against the act stressing on the need for us as Ghanaians to desist from such practices.

The monetization of elections he revealed was not limited to political parties but has found its way on campuses in our universities and senior high schools where students use the money to influence people to vote for them.

He noted the canker has forced politicians who are elected into public office to become thieves because when elected, they abuse their office, steal from state resources to cover the cost they incurred during their campaigns.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

