Police secures warrant to arrest suspect over the murder of Nana Afordour

Police in the Ashanti Region have secured a court warrant for the arrest of one Mohammed Sadat, in the gruesome murder of Otumfuo’s Asamponhene, Nana Kwadwo Afordour.

Mohammed Sadat, 38, is said to be the suspect in the gruesome murder of the prominent Manhyia Palace sub-chief who used to the chief driver of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Addressing the media, the Deputy Ashanti Region Police Commander, ACP David Agyemang Djem said the suspect was seen in a convoy with the chief on the day he was killed.

The suspect also owes the late sub-chief an undisclosed sum of money, the police say.

The Asampohene known as Nana Fodour, was reportedly stabbed multiple times in his vehicle at Ebuom on the Ejura – Nkoranza road in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, August 18, 2019.



Police officers received information that a vehicle had been involved in an accident on the road but when they arrived at the scene, they realised the victim, who was later identified as Nana Fodour had been stabbed.



The attackers reportedly also attempted to set the vehicle ablaze.

