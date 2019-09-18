General News

Police ready to grant families of Tadi girls request to have another DNA-PRO

0

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ghana Police Service, ACP David
Eklu has disclosed the request by families of the kidnapped Takoradi girls who
were confirmed dead after the DNA test to have a private would be granted.

Speaking
on Accra based Starr FM, Director General of Police Public Affairs ACP David
Eklu assured that the concerns of the families will be addressed.

“They can conduct their own independent investigation to either confirm
or come out with some finding so with that one we do not have any problem with
it. We are not going to make any public announcement, we will agree with the
families because these are very emotionally or touchy issues which we will have
to handle with care so my advice is that let us be measured in the way we speak
about these things because we still have work to do to ensure that we get
justice for prosecution.”

You might also like..

Group calls on SP to investigate Atta Akyea & CEO of…

AWW Commission of Inquiry recommends removal of DSP Azugu as…

The families have rejected the DNA results saying they would not accept the confirmation that their daughters were dead.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Group calls on SP to investigate Atta Akyea & CEO of SAFI Properties over…

General News

AWW Commission of Inquiry recommends removal of DSP Azugu as SWAT boss

General News

Nana Addo, Oppong Nkrumah are lairs-Sam George roars over AWW Commission Report

General News

Man, 25, kills & buries mother on farm

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: