Police Prosecutors undergo training on Disclosure.

In a series of training of Prosecutors on “Disclosure and Corruption Prosecution”, fifty Police Prosecutors and Investigators who had their training in Koforidua for a week, were awarded with certificates at the closing ceremony on Friday 9th August, 2019.

Objectives of the training are to equip Police officers with requisite skills needed for effective “Disclosure”, a principle of law arising out of the Supreme Court’s interpretation of article 19(2) (e) and (g) of the 1992 Constitution, in the case of THE REPUBLIC vs. EUGENE BAFFOE BONNIE & 4 OTHERS and the knowledge and skills needed to investigate and prosecute corruption cases effectively.

Resource persons for the training included a Supreme Court Judge, the Director of Public Prosecutions, seasoned Criminal Investigators, Prosecutors, Defence Counsel and Anti-Corruption crusaders.

Organisers of the training, FIIAP, managers of the European Union funds for the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP), states that they hope to fund the training of all Police Prosecutors and Investigators on the subject matter. Organisational support was also received from the Office of the Attorney-General, the Police Administration and Law and Development Associates (LADA).

The closing was done by the Director-General Legal and Prosecutions, COP Mr. Prosper Agblorh, who was supported by Mr. Tuinese Amuzu of ARAP and Mr. Yahaya Seidu Seini of LADA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

