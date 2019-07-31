Police places reward of GHc10,000 on killers of female officer at Kumbungu

The Police Administration has placed a reward of GHc10,000 to any person who gives credible information that will lead to the arrest of the suspected armed robbers who shot and killed a female police officer at Kumbungu, Tamale, on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of the Service today [Wednesday].

Persons with information about the suspected criminals are also encouraged to inform the police stations nearest to them or through the following Police emergency numbers: 0299200331, 191, 18555.

It has also dispatched a combined team of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Intelligence and National Operations Department to Tamale to support local police to investigate the murder of a policewoman by suspected robbers.

A statement issued and signed by the Public Affairs Director, ACP David Eklu said the policewoman (name withheld) was killed at a snap check duty post on the Kumbumgu road in Tamale last night.

The police statement said at about 11:00 am, the occupants of a saloon car, all of them believed to be armed and dressed in military-like uniform, failed to obey the signal of police officers at a snap check point on the Kumbungu road in Tamale,, instead, they shot and killed the police officer who signaled them to stop, after which they bolted.

‘’All regional commanders have therefore been directed to put in extra measures to ensure the safety of the officers they deploy for duties and that of the general public,’’ the statement added.

Following the instructions of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, has instructed the Northern Regional Commander has appointed a family liaison officer to liaise with the family of the deceased officer and offer counseling services to the family and the surviving officers of the crime.

Meanwhile, the Police Administration has reassured all police officers and the general public that it will leave no stone unturned to arrest the perpetrators of last night’s murder and other criminals in the country.