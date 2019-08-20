Police Hospital to embark on mass burial

The Police Hospital in Accra has served notice it will embark on a mass burial for about 160 “unidentified and unclaimed” bodies as part of routine measure to decongest the Police Hospital Mortuary.

A statement issued y the Hospital noted that

the burial will take place 21 days after August 19, 2019.

“The general public is hereby being informed to contact the Pathology Department of the Ghana Police Hospital for identification of the persons who might have not been seen for some time as part of the search.

“This is to avert a situation whereby such bodies are added to those earmarked for the mass burial after twenty-one (21) days from this announcement.”

Members of the general public have been informed “to acquire the habit of always having their National Identification Cards or that of any organisation on them to help the Police and others easily identify them whenever they are in any health crisis or involved in an accident,” the statement signed by DSP Yaw Nketia-Yeboah, Police Hospital Public Relations Officer said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

