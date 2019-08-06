Police discover fourth set of Human remains in Takoradi

The Police Administration says it has discovered a fourth set of human remains in a well at Nkroful new site at Takoradi.

In an update by the police it said the remains were discovered at an uncompleted building where Samuel Willis Udotek was re-arrested in connection with missing persons and later convicted for unlawful escape.

The police update further noted that investigations were underway to establish the identity of the remains while police continue with all angles of the ongoing investigation.

