General News

Police discover fourth set of Human remains in Takoradi

0

The Police Administration says it has discovered a fourth set of human remains in a well at Nkroful new site at Takoradi.

In an update by the police it said the remains were discovered at an uncompleted building where Samuel Willis Udotek was re-arrested in connection with missing persons and later convicted for unlawful escape.

The police update further noted that investigations were underway to establish the identity of the remains while police continue with all angles of the ongoing investigation.

Below is the full update

Update on found human remains at Takoradi.

You might also like..

Chief murdered In Eastern region

NAM 1 meets bail requirement, released from police custody

Police investigators today Aug 6, 2019 discovered a fourth set of human remains in a well at Nkroful new site at Takoradi.

The remains were discovered at an uncompleted building where Samuel Willis Udutoek was re- arrested in connection with missing persons and later convicted for unlawful escape.

Investigations are underway to establish the identity of the remains while Police continue with all angles of the ongoing investigation.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Chief murdered In Eastern region

General News

NAM 1 meets bail requirement, released from police custody

General News

NLA VAG Lotto and Super 6 Jackpot Games Successfully Launched

General News

Apostolic Minister Speaks The Mind of MCE

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: