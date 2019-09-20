Plans underway to redevelop Lapaz-MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Okaikoi North Municipal Assembly, Mr. Boye Laryea, has given a hint of the redevelopment of Lapaz.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the MCE said plans were far advanced to redevelop Lapaz.

He said the plan would have a similar approach to the design of the West Hills Mall.

He disclosed after a caller had asked for the assembly to construct a footbridge in the area to help pedestrians cross the road with ease.

But the MCE said that request could not be granted due to plans to redevelop the area.

The MCE explained the initiative is to allow the traders have a centralised structure to trade so vehicular movements would also be streamlined properly.

He stated that unauthorized placement of containers, kiosks and others structures on lanes and pavements pose a challenge to the Assembly.

On the finances of the Assembly, the MCE said the Municipality’s finances have shown considerable progress in its revenue mobilization efforts.

Meanwhile, he has announced the assembly has served notice to clear traders hawkers from selling on the pavements at Lapaz.

He said the assembly has already given letters to the traders and will soon deploy men for the exercise to clear all traders and hawkers on the pavements and streets and to keep the city clean.

To ensure the free flow of traffic and business transactions in the area, drivers who park unlawfully and pick passengers would also be dealt with.

He has also warned the

general public to desist from defacing the city with posters at unauthorized

places within the Assembly’s jurisdiction.

The

Assembly embarks on clean up exercises every Saturday to rid the Municipality

of squalor and to further position it to attract investment in order to improve

the socio-economic condition of the people in the municipality.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

