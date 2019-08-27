PIWC- Ablekuma inaugurated

The long-awaited Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) has now arrived at the doorsteps of the people of Anyaa Ablekuma Area.

The ministry which has been the dream and vision of the Area Pastor, Apostle Samuel Gakpetor has finally been fulfilled.

It was all joy when the Anyaa Ablekuma Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Samuel Gakpetor, inaugurated the Anyaa Ablekuma branch of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

The inauguration which took place at the Ablekuma central auditorium saw over 500 members clad in branded PIWC-Ablekuma T-shirts, Lacoste and displaying other souvenirs in an ecstatic mood as they sing and dance to melodious and powerful ministrations by the resident choir.

The inauguration was characterized by a week-long series of activities with an awareness walk through the streets of Ablekuma, Olebu, Agape junction, Fanmilk junction and finally to the church Premises.

The Area Head was assisted by Pastor Fordjour Awuah who is the District Pastor for Agape as well as the Pastorate in the Area.

Apostle Samuel Gapketor applauded the leadership and the entire members of the newly inaugurated district for their benevolence in support of the Kingdom business.

In a sermon on the topic, “Be an Exemplary Church” based on Acts 17: 1-9 and 1 Thess. 1:1-10, Apostle Samuel Gakpetor explained that to be an example is to serve as a pattern to be imitated or one that is representative of all of a group or type.

Quoting from, the New Testament, he said there is a various example of Churches-Early Jerusalem Church (Acts 2:42-47), the Antioch Church (Acts 11 & 13), the Corinthian Church among others.

But the church in Thessalonians he said qualifies to be called an exemplary church that Christians has to emulate.

He stated that, after Paul had left Thessalonica after his ministration in transforming the church, he was still concerned about the church he had begun and so sent Timothy to check on them (1 Thess. 3:1-6).

This he said, should be an exemplary life of every Christian. He asserted that an exemplary church has exemplary leaders and exemplary members.

Exemplary leaders he explained worked as a team as Paul did with Silas and Timothy.

‘’In building an exemplary church, we must work together as a team. It is not about who planted or watered or collecting the fruit. We must acknowledge the uniqueness of each other and tap into the strengths of one another. The unity of the leadership drives away division among members’’.

He added, they were concerned about the flock. They prayed constantly for the church and never relent of doing the work of God. They preached with power- inspired by the spirit (Acts 17:3). They ministered the Word of God with passion, precision, and power. Their messages were centered on Christ and inspired by the Holy Spirit and thus produce the right effect.

‘’The church is an equipping centre, a place where we equip people to possess the nations. Therefore, whenever you have the opportunity to preach or teach, don’t disappoint God’’. He asserted.

They lived exemplary lives. The leaders modelled the life of Christ before the members. Paul could say, ‘imitate me as i imitate Christ”. He said.

Exemplary Members he said, had an awesome welcome & sweet fellowship. They received the message with joy despite the opposition. Their salvation produced an effect. Their transformation was clearly evident; they had turned away from serving idols to serving God. In that regard, they became examples among their spouses, community, workplaces, everywhere.

He added that they were missional; they gave sacrificially to the kingdom (2 Cor. 8:1-5) and they were expectant of the second coming of Jesus Christ.

In fact, all they did was inspired by this expectation. Apostle Gakpetor stressed.

The former Area Secretary, Pastor Bernard Omane Agyakum used the occasion to introduce the newly appointed executives of the district to the church and prayed for them.

The occasion was duly launched by Apostle Samuel Gakpetor and his wife Mrs. Grace Gakpetor for the commencement of PIWC-Anyaa Ablekuma.

By: Vivian Arthur

