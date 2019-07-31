PDS will not rush in putting out any information in the interest of Ghana-CEO reacts

The Power Distribution Services (PDS) says it has always acted and will continue to act in good faith at all times.

This is coming hours after government announced the Information Ministry that the deal between the company and the state has been suspended.

A statement issued and signed by the CEO of PDS (without a name) said PDS will go through due process by complying with the terms of the Transaction Agreements executed between it and ECG on one hand and GoG through the Ministry of Finance on the other hand.

The statement further indicated that the company will not rush to put out any information until it has been sufficiently substantiated, in the interest of safeguarding the transaction and the image of Ghana.

Government of Ghana in the late hours of Tuesday, July 30 announced the abrogation of the contract with Power Distribution Services barely six months after the company took over from the Electricity Company of Ghana.



In a statement signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, it disclosed that “the decision follows the detection of fundamental and material breaches of PDS obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction which have been discovered upon further diligence. The Demand Guarantees were key prerequisites for the lease of assets on 1st March 2019 to secure the assets that were transferred to the concessionaire.



It further indicated that steps were underway to unveil the details that went into it as government is conducting a full enquiry into the matter.