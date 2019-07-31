PDS will no longer manage ECG, their deal will be cancelled-K.T Hammond

The Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K T Hammond, has revealed that Power Distribution Services (PDS) will no longer come back to execute the concession plan it had with government of Ghana.

The legislator appearing on Accra based Citi TV said from the documents he has been shown and what he has gathered, there was no way PDS would come back when the dust finally settles over the controversies.

He told host Bernard Avle that the company could no longer be made to manage the state owned institution over fraudulent activities.

Meanwhile, he has also confirmed the ECG would be made to permanently take over management.

The Minister for Energy John Peter Amewu was the first to disclose that investigations conducted by the government established that a document that was presented by Power PDS as a guarantee for the takeover of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) was forged.

The Minister had said even though the document indicated that a company in Qatar has guaranteed for PDS, the management of the company told the government it had no knowledge of the document.

The suspension of the PDS deal was announced late evening on Tuesday.

In a statement signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, it disclosed that “the decision follows the detection of fundamental and material breaches of PDS obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction which have been discovered upon further diligence.”

“The Demand Guarantees were key prerequisites for the lease of assets on 1st March 2019 to secure the assets that were transferred to the concessionaire.”

It further indicated that steps were underway to unveil the details that went into it as government is conducting a full enquiry into the matter.

Reacting to the issue, K.T Hammond said PDS will longer be made to continue with the deal because their contract was hinged on fraud.