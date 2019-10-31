PDS termination: US lost an opportunity to use Ghana as evacuation point-Minister

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has ruled out any sour relationship between Ghana and the US following the termination of the Power Distribution Services (PDS) compact.

According to the Minister, it would be important for both countries

to share varied views concerning the future of the agreement.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Point of View, the Minister said althpugh Ghana lost some $190 million due to the termination, the US also lost the opportunity to use Ghana to evacuate power, although the country had a more favourable environment for that to be done.

“In every relationship, there will be a point of departure. The point of departure is the interpretation of events and that is okay. I think that it is healthy but what does that mean? It means that America does not get to use Ghana to evacuate power because I think that we are the best place to get it done and then we also do not get US$190 million. But the relationship is much stronger than that. I suspect that this too will pass and we will go on to be great partners,” he said.

The United States has cancelled $190 million in grants to Ghana under the “Power Africa” initiative in response to the Ghanaian government’s termination of a contract with a private utility provider, the U.S. embassy said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the U.S. embassy said the decision to terminate the contract was unjustified and that the MCC was therefore cancelling $190 million in grants.

The statement said: ”The United States underscores the importance of contract sanctity as essential to a conducive investment climate and a pre-condition for inclusive economic growth. In this spirit, the UnitedStates has worked with the Government of Ghana sincethe latter’s July 30 suspension of theconcession in the hopes of finding a mutually acceptable solution that respected contract sanctity andthe Government of Ghana’s interest in restructuring the concession.

Moving forward, the U.S. Government, through MCC, will continue to implement the Tranche I funds of $308 million with the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA).

This funding will continue to support important improvements to the infrastructure of Ghana’s southern distribution network, increase reliability and power access to key markets, and advance energy efficiency programs directly benefiting the people of Ghana.The U.S. Government is a committed partner and has full confidence in MiDA to lead the joint effort to deliver the projects funded through the $308 million remaining under the MCC Ghana PowerCompact. The U.S. Government looks forward to continuing to work together with MiDA and theGovernment of Ghana to implement the remainder of the Power Compact.”



Background

On March 1, 2019, Ghana Power Distribution Services, Ltd. (PDS) assumed operation and management of the staff and assets of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) under a 20-year concession agreement. Private sector participation is a central reform underMCC’s Ghana Power Compact.

This is critical to the long-term sustainability of related infrastructure investments and the financial recovery of the energy sector in Ghana.The Compact comprised two tranches of funding: $308 million available upon the official start of the current Compact, and a second tranche of $190 million, which was available upon a successfully executed concession agreement, which the United States maintains occurred on March 1, 2019.



By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

