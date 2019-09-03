PDS cleared to save Prez from disgrace? Lawyer Quizzes
Private
legal practitioner, lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe has suggested the team investigating
the alleged forgery in the Power Distribution Services (PDS) saga has cleared
the company.
The lawyer in a write up indicated he has gathered
information that although ‘’…Al Koot maintained
that its agent who signed the guarantee had no authority to do so and as such
the guarantee was void, the team of investigators have recommended that PDS
should be given time to negotiate another guarantee in fulfilment of the condition
subsequent.’’
The lawyer further noted in his write up that the team saw the need to clear PDS because they claimed the Nana Addo led administration would have been badly rated if the company had been found guilty.
‘’Even before the investigation was
concluded, it was agreed by big men in government that if PDS is found guilty,
it will lower the public ratings of the Akufo Addo government since almost all
the Directors of the company have direct link to the President. According to sources,
there was a covert arrangement to select people who would pander to whims and
caprices of the government to deliver a verdict that would exonerate PDS.’’
Government in August set up a committee to probe the PDS saga and said it would be
conducted in both Ghana and outside of the country is to help establish who
made false representations to the government to drive it into the agreement.
At a press conference in Accra
Thursday, August 1, 2019, the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
said the probe was being led by experts from Insurance Companies,
Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and
the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA).
He said they were to help the
government to take consequential actions regarding the breaches of some parts
of the concession agreement between the state and PDS.
“The inquiry will determine the
nature of the breaches and advise on suggested next steps,” Mr Oppong
Nkrumah said and added that by Tuesday [August 6, 2019], the team was
expected in Doha in Qatar as part of the inquiry.
He said “all interested parties
are cooperating with the inquiry”, noting that “A second team has
been tasked to continue engagement with the American government through its
agency the Millennium Challenge Corporation” and added that “This
engagement is about the possible next steps after the inquiry and channels for
sharing information as part of this inquiry. That team is expected to also be
in the USA possibly next week as part of their engagement.”
Read his full post below
Has PDS been Cleared?
Information coming from the corridors of
power indicates that the team investigating Power Distribution Services over forgery of an insurance guarantee that gave
them authority to takeover the GHC22 billion assets of Electricity Company of
Ghana has cleared the company of any wrongdoing.
Though throughout the investigations, Al
Koot maintained that its agent who signed the guarantee had no authority to do
so and as such the guarantee was void, the team of investigators have
recommended that PDS should be given time to negotiate another guarantee in
fulfilment of the condition subsequent.
Strangely, the team that was sent to Al Koot
to investigate the forgery met management of the company and pleaded with it to
reconsider PDS’ payment so they could authenticate the guarantee. The team said
PDS was ready to extra charges if the company so wished. This request was
however rejected by Al Koot since it had subsequently cancelled the request for
the guarantee.
Even before the investigation was concluded,
it was agreed by big men in government that if PDS is found guilty, it will
lower the public ratings of the Akufo Addo government since almost all the
Directors of the company have direct link to the President. According to
sources, there was a covert arrangement to select people who would pander to
whims and caprices of the government to deliver a verdict that would exonerate
PDS.
When this was achieved, it was agreed that
the backdoor approach be used to reinstate PDS pending its official exoneration
by the investigators after 30 days. It has come to light that the investigators
have returned a favorable verdict which would be announced when the President
returns from his trip.
To assuage the feelings of Ghanaians, government, through the Information Ministry, has submitted an invoice to PDS to raise money to sort out party communicators and selected journalists. The strategy is to ‘kill’ the matter. It is believed that the vice President, Dr Bawumia, may not be able handle the issue properly, hence the decision to wait until the President himself returns from his trip.
By: Rainbowradioonline.com