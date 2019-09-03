PDS cleared to save Prez from disgrace? Lawyer Quizzes

Private

legal practitioner, lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe has suggested the team investigating

the alleged forgery in the Power Distribution Services (PDS) saga has cleared

the company.

The lawyer in a write up indicated he has gathered

information that although ‘’…Al Koot maintained

that its agent who signed the guarantee had no authority to do so and as such

the guarantee was void, the team of investigators have recommended that PDS

should be given time to negotiate another guarantee in fulfilment of the condition

subsequent.’’

The lawyer further noted in his write up that the team saw the need to clear PDS because they claimed the Nana Addo led administration would have been badly rated if the company had been found guilty.

‘’Even before the investigation was

concluded, it was agreed by big men in government that if PDS is found guilty,

it will lower the public ratings of the Akufo Addo government since almost all

the Directors of the company have direct link to the President. According to sources,

there was a covert arrangement to select people who would pander to whims and

caprices of the government to deliver a verdict that would exonerate PDS.’’

Government in August set up a committee to probe the PDS saga and said it would be

conducted in both Ghana and outside of the country is to help establish who

made false representations to the government to drive it into the agreement.

At a press conference in Accra

Thursday, August 1, 2019, the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

said the probe was being led by experts from Insurance Companies,

Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and

the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA).

He said they were to help the

government to take consequential actions regarding the breaches of some parts

of the concession agreement between the state and PDS.

“The inquiry will determine the

nature of the breaches and advise on suggested next steps,” Mr Oppong

Nkrumah said and added that by Tuesday [August 6, 2019], the team was

expected in Doha in Qatar as part of the inquiry.

He said “all interested parties

are cooperating with the inquiry”, noting that “A second team has

been tasked to continue engagement with the American government through its

agency the Millennium Challenge Corporation” and added that “This

engagement is about the possible next steps after the inquiry and channels for

sharing information as part of this inquiry. That team is expected to also be

in the USA possibly next week as part of their engagement.”

Read his full post below

Has PDS been Cleared?

Information coming from the corridors of

power indicates that the team investigating Power Distribution Services over forgery of an insurance guarantee that gave

them authority to takeover the GHC22 billion assets of Electricity Company of

Ghana has cleared the company of any wrongdoing.

Though throughout the investigations, Al

Koot maintained that its agent who signed the guarantee had no authority to do

so and as such the guarantee was void, the team of investigators have

recommended that PDS should be given time to negotiate another guarantee in

fulfilment of the condition subsequent.

Strangely, the team that was sent to Al Koot

to investigate the forgery met management of the company and pleaded with it to

reconsider PDS’ payment so they could authenticate the guarantee. The team said

PDS was ready to extra charges if the company so wished. This request was

however rejected by Al Koot since it had subsequently cancelled the request for

the guarantee.

Even before the investigation was concluded,

it was agreed by big men in government that if PDS is found guilty, it will

lower the public ratings of the Akufo Addo government since almost all the

Directors of the company have direct link to the President. According to

sources, there was a covert arrangement to select people who would pander to

whims and caprices of the government to deliver a verdict that would exonerate

PDS.

When this was achieved, it was agreed that

the backdoor approach be used to reinstate PDS pending its official exoneration

by the investigators after 30 days. It has come to light that the investigators

have returned a favorable verdict which would be announced when the President

returns from his trip.

To assuage the feelings of Ghanaians, government, through the Information Ministry, has submitted an invoice to PDS to raise money to sort out party communicators and selected journalists. The strategy is to ‘kill’ the matter. It is believed that the vice President, Dr Bawumia, may not be able handle the issue properly, hence the decision to wait until the President himself returns from his trip.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

