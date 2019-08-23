Pay us our arrears with immediate effect-Coalition of Rotation Nurses

The Coalition of Rotation Nurses and Midwives have served notice to government demand the immediate payment of their unpaid arrears.

The Coalition in a statement said government was indebted to them for four months.

*GOV’T MUST PAY OUR FOUR-MONTH ALLOWANCE ARREARS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT*

*COALITION OF ROTATION NURSES AND MIDWIVES*

The question has always been that “is our service to the nation recognized or known to the government and the ministry of health in particular?” Am not sure the answer is a YES, if not we will not be left in strange towns, cities and villages to die of hunger all in the name of a mandatory service to the nation.

It was on the 8th of April 2019 when the 2018 batch of newly trained nurses and midwives were posted to various health facilities across the country to begin their mandatory rotation/national service as part of the routine before their permanent postings.

As a matter of that we the newly trained nurses have left our various homes to our service posted facilities whether far or near to serve the nation as expected to improve healthcare delivery in the country.

We have worked whole heartedly for the nation for four months ( *APRIL, MAY, JUNE and JULY*)without receiving a penny of the national service allowance which is due us.

We are now in our 5th month which has almost ended and no significant step or process has commence for us to get the hope of receiving our allowance this month or in the next two months.(clearance not released, staff ID not generated, biometric registration not done etc). All these processes not done in our 5th month is making us believe that the Government is not aware of our service to the nation.

We are by this write up bringing to the notice of the government that we are really suffering at our various service stations so some actions must be hurriedly carried out to cause effect to enable us receive our allowance that is due us for sound and effective service to the nation.

