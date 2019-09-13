Patapaa & Achipalago are comic musicians; their works are rubbish-Ball J

Albert Ayeh-Hanson, known by his stage name Ball J or Ball J Beat, is a Ghanaian rapper, sound engineer, and record producer and entrepreneur has taken Achipalago and Patapaa as comic musicians.

Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the two artistes couldn’t be described as musicians because their works are ‘’rubbish’’.

Ball J said he would be happy if organizers of the annual music awards create a new category for the two dubbed ‘’Comic Music Category’’.

‘’I will not do these kinds of music so don’t categorise me with the two musicians. Their songs are serious music, there are comic musicians,’’ he added.

Ball J indicated he would not waste money to invite these two musicians to a serious music event because they don’t qualify for that.

He was however quick to add that his word rubbish, was not used in a derogatory manner but based on technical grounds and his expertise as a sound engineer.

He also hinted his latest production on Patapaa would make him a global artiste.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal .

