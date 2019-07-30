Passage of Vigilantism Bill: Gun-wielding land guards to be jailed for 25 yrs

Parliament last week Thursday passed the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill for the second time in a week, following corrections after an error detected.

The bill passed will not only help deal with vigilantism but also deal with the issue of land guards who have for many years terrorize residents and landowners across the country.

The Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill, 2019 applies to a person who participates in the activities of a vigilante group that is associated, related, connected or affiliated to a political party; a person who acts as a land guard and a person who engages in other acts of vigilantism. It also seeks to disband political party vigilante groups within one month of its passage into law.

Commenting on the Bill, Chairman for the Legal, Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Ahmed Bandah, said the bill will ‘’not only deal with vigilantism but land guards.

According to him, the minimum jail sentence for an offender who is prosecuted for offences related to land guarding is 10 years.

He said ‘’a person who goes to a land describing himself as a land guard is liable to a 10-year jail term.’’

He added that a land guard who goes to land to terrorize people wielding a gun is liable to a maximum jail term of 25 years.

He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the Bill will help to address the challenges that have confronted Ghanaians for many years.

On political leaders who are charged with the offence of supporting vigilantism, the legislator said such an individual will have to serve a maximum of 10 years and also be barred from the civil service for another 10 years aside from the person’s inability to contest any political elections both internally and national

The Bill was laid under a certificate of urgency in accordance with Parliament’s Standing Order 119, seeks to disband political party vigilante groups in the country and to proscribe other acts of vigilantism.

The need for the Vigilante Law is in fulfillment of a pledge by Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, during the presentation of the February 2019 State of the Nation Address, to cause Parliament to enact legislation to deal with acts of vigilantism in the country.

It was occasioned by the bloody clash between National Security Operatives and Members of the National Democratic Congress on January 31, 2019, Ayawaso West Wuogon By-election.