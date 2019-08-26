Parl seat not hereditary to stay glued to it all your life-Lecturer reacts to fallen MPs in NDC race

Political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Mohammed Abass, has said a parliamentary seat is not hereditary for people to stay glued to it all their lives.

He said so far us we live in a democratic country, MPs will surely lose the opportunity to represent their parties or people for new faces to take over.

He was reacting to the defeat of some 9 sitting MPs in the just ended NDC parliamentary primaries including Dr. Yieleh Chireh who lost his bid to represent the NDC at Wa West to Superintendent [Rtd] Peter Lanchene Tuubo, a former Executive Secretary to former IGP David Asante-Apeatu.

The retired senior police officer polled 755 votes as against 317 garnered by the veteran politician and former Local Government and Rural Development Minister.

But the lecturer says this should not be surprising since in every democratic state, people will either win or lose an election.

Mohammed Abass said the electorates or delegates are the ones who elect people to represent them and when they are fed with you, they will show you the exit.

‘’This is not a negative thing; it is rather a victory for democracy. What politicians should understand is that when they are elected, they should represent the interest of the people or risk losing their seats when the electorates find another capable person,’’ he added.

The beauty of parliamentary democracy he posited must always include the exit of long serving MPs for new faces to enter.

He said, ‘’parliament is a place of continuation and so, some may come and others may also go. That is what makes it strong. If we keep the old faces in parliament for too long, it makes their ideas and energies static. So we must encourage new faces to always enter the house.’’

He added parliament has a process to train new entrants; hence the argument that new faces would not be best was flawed.

He stressed new faces entering parliament will bring in new energies and dynamism.

He spoke against vote buying and intimidation in the election of candidates saying delegates must always be allowed to elect candidates they prefer to represent them in an election.

He spoke to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

A total of nine incumbent Members of Parliament (MP) lost their bids to contest the 2020 Parliamentary Election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Saturday’s primaries.

The MPs who lost are:

Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea [Amasaman constituency]

Joseph Yieleh Chireh [Wa west constituency]

Mathias Kwame Ntow [Aowin constituency]

Amenga-Etogo [Chiana Paga constituency]

Ras Mubarak [Kumbungu constituency]

Francis Dakura [Jirapa constituency]

Kwesi Asiamah [Buem constituency]

Aziz Abdul Muniru [Akan constituency]

Eric Osei-Owusu [Afram Plains South constituency]

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal



