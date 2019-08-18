Owner of Sikka FM stabbed to death

The Asamponhene of Kumasi and owner of Sikka FM in Kumasi has reportedly been killed by some armed men.

Nana Fodour, as he was popularly called, was reportedly stabbed whilst travelling on the Ejura – Nkoranza road on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Although Police officers received information that a vehicle had been involved in an accident on the road, it wqs discovered on their arrivall that the radio owner was stabbed to death..

The attackers reportedly also attempted to set the vehicle ablaze.

The body of the deceased has since been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The police have initiated investigations and suspect the incident was chieftaincy related.

