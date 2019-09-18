Outbreak of flu-like illness could circulate the world in 36hrs, kill 80m people

A flu-like illness could travel around the world in 36 hours and kill 80million people, experts have warned.

A century ago the

Spanish flu pandemic infected a third of the world’s population and killed

50million people.

If a similar outbreak were to happen with today’s constantly-traveling

population, the effects could be even worse, a report has suggested.

The Global Preparedness

Monitoring Board (GPMB), a team of health experts led by a former chief of the

World Health Organization, has produced the report to try and spur world

leaders into action.

‘The threat of a

pandemic spreading around the globe is a real one,’ the group said in a

report released today.

‘A quick-moving pathogen has the potential to

kill tens of millions of people, disrupt economies and destabilise national

security.’

The report, named A

World At Risk, said current efforts to prepare for outbreaks in the wake of

crises such as Ebola are ‘grossly insufficient’.

The GPMB is headed by Dr Gro Harlem Brundtland,

the former Norwegian prime minister and director-general of the WHO, and Mr.

Alhadj As Sy, the secretary-general of the International Federation of Red

Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

It said in its report

that recommendations it made in an earlier report have been largely ignored by

world leaders.

‘Many of the

recommendations reviewed were poorly implemented, or not implemented at all,

and serious gaps persist,’ the GPMB wrote.

‘For too long, we have

allowed a cycle of panic and neglect when it comes to pandemics: we ramp up

efforts when there is a serious threat, then quickly forget about them

when the threat subsides. It is well past time to act.’

The report contained a map of the world with a list of possible infections

which could trigger the hypothetical outbreak.

These were split into

‘newly emerging’ and ‘re-emerging/resurging’.

Among the former were

the Ebola, Zika and Nipah viruses, and five types of flu.

And the latter included

West Nile virus, antibiotic resistance, measles, acute flaccid myelitis, Yellow

fever, Dengue, plague and human monkeypox.

The report referenced

the damage done by the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and said modern advances in

international travel would help the disease spread faster.

With vast numbers of

people crossing the world on planes every day, an equivalent air-borne outbreak

now could spread globally in less than 36 hours and kill an estimated 50million

to 80million people, they said.

The GPMB report warned:

‘There is a very real threat of a rapidly moving, highly lethal pandemic of a

respiratory pathogen killing 50 to 80million people and wiping out nearly five

percent of the world’s economy.

‘A global pandemic on

that scale would be catastrophic, creating widespread havoc, instability and

insecurity. The world is not prepared.’

In the case of a

pandemic, many national health systems – particularly in poor countries – would

collapse, they said.

‘Poverty and fragility

exacerbate outbreaks of infectious disease and help create the conditions for

pandemics to take hold,’ said Axel van Trotsenburg, acting chief executive of

the World Bank and a member of the panel.

The report set out a

series of actions the international community must take to protect people

around the world in the event of an illness spreading out of control.

Tedros Adhanom

Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, called on governments to ‘heed the

lessons these outbreaks are teaching us’ and to ‘fix the roof before the rain

comes’.

In their

recommendations, the team said governments must ringfence money for putting

preparations in place and do routine simulation exercises.

The G7, G20 and G77

states should set an example for the rest of the world to follow, they added,

and all parties must ‘prepare for the worst’.

They also called for

more private investment into countries’ pandemic preparations and said the UN

must do more to coordinate responses across international borders.

The WHO also warned earlier this year that another pandemic of flu – which is caused by airborne viruses – is inevitable, and said the world should prepare for it.

Source: msn.com

