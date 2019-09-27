Our manhood no longer erects due to poor roads-Residents

Some aggrieved residents in the Western North region; specifically, Bia West and East, have expressed pain over how the bad nature of their roads has affected their reproductive system.

According to the residents, the roads are the poorest yet, authorities have failed to repair them despite the economic implications.

The residents told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that a journey of 30 minutes now lasts more than 4 hours due to the deplorable nature of the roads.

A resident said, ”due to the bad nature of our roads, we can not go to market, farm, hospital, or travel, especially during the rainy season.

The drivers also indicated the potholes on these roads have not only destroyed their vehicles but affected their waist, a situation that has affected their performance in bed.

The residents have vowed to stage a massive demonstration against authorities’ until the roads are fixed.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

