‘Our educational system being hijacked by external forces to promote LGBT’-Gane

An aspiring independent presidential candidate, Marricke Kofi Gane, has said the agitations that have characterised the introduction of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education has shown there was no stakeholder consultation done.

In a Facebook post he wrote: ‘’I personally do not think enough stakeholder consultation was done on the Ghanaian floating curriculum, otherwise, it wouldn’t be facing the opposition it has – it could also be that AS IS USUAL here – political miscreants just want to make a crater out of an anthill, knowing too well, most people won’t bother to read the contrasts for themselves.’’

He is also questioning if external forces were not hijacking the educational system in Ghana in an attempt to introduce to Ghanaian children to concepts of sex alien to our cultural values and beliefs.

Read Below his full post

THE

SEXUALITY OF SEX EDUCATION

In

Ghana, for everything that we do as a country, a balance has to be struck

between 1. Our religiosity 2. Our Natural Instincts, 3. Our Intellectual

disposition 4. Our Political coloration and 5. The Unbridled Ignorance of a

few.

A

few things have caught my attention looking at the various angles to the Comprehensive

Sexuality Education debate since yesterday.

(1)

Ghanaians had no problem in the past when Sex Education was being taught in

different forms. So, it isn’t the case that Ghanaians are AGAINST it. There is

the need to answer WHY the uproar against THIS ONE.

(2)

I find it confusing that the NaCCA (The National Council for Curriculum and

Assessment) is up in arms screaming that there is NO such Comprehensive

Sexuality Education curriculum – meanwhile our National Population council and

UNFPA are on National TV confirming a Curriculum outline that they worked on

with GES. Is the NaCCA in the dark on all of this or is it just playing

Ostrich?. Maybe the NaCCA needs reconfirm with Government whether it has total

jurisdiction on child curriculum or not.

(3)

There seems to be some confusion between the PPAG inspired CSE that has gone up

in the USA with some devious contents that Ghanaians despise as a clash to

their religious faiths and cultural values AND the Curriculum outline flying

around here in Ghana. And there appears to be an assumption that because they

both bear the names “Comprehensive Sexuality Education” – then they

are both the same in content. Are they really?

(4)

There also is a Huge confusion and suspicion between kids being taught about

their natural sexual orientations and how to take and maintain personal control

over the when, why, and who, of their sexual involvement on the one hand AND

kids being subtly indoctrinated to embrace other forms of sex that mis-align

with the cultural and religious ethos of Ghanaians as a people on the other

hand (which, what & how)

(4)

I personally do not think enough stakeholder consultation was done on the

Ghanaian floating curriculum, otherwise, it wouldn’t be facing the opposition

it has – it could also be that AS IS USUAL here – political miscreants just

want to make a crater out of an ant hill, knowing too well, most people won’t

bother to read the contrasts for themselves.

The

Ministry of Education in tandem with all its under-agencies must DEAL with the

matter CONCLUSIVELY and provide assurance and reasonable proof to Ghanaians

that

(a)

The floating curriculum outline is THEIRS or NOT and if theirs, that it has the

total buy-in of all operational units of our Educational system;

(b)

Our Educational system is not being externally hijacked and;

(c)

That no attempts are being made, to subtly introduce Ghanaian children to forms

and orientations of Sex that are considered by Ghanaians as Alien to their

collective Culture, whether social or religious.

Marricke Kofi Gane

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

