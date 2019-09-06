General News

Our Cocoa Farms are burning as if we’ve poured acid on them; come to our aid-Subin Cocoa Famers

Cocoa farmers at Subin Camp, a suburb at Adansi South in the Ashanti Region have called on the government for support following an attack on their cocoa farms by ‘’strange insects’’.

The farmers told our reporters that some strange disease, which is yet to be identified, has attacked their farmers destroying their crops.

According to the farmers, they found this disease very strange because this is the first time they are experiencing such disease in the area.

They pleaded with authorities to come to their aid.

A farmer said, ‘’we fear that this started just two weeks ago and now almost all our cocoa farms are burning as if we have poured acid on them.’’

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

