OSP publishes list of corrupt cases being dealt with

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has published a list of the cases his office has investigated and prosecuted since take he took over office.

So far, two cases of corruption have been investigated and the persons involved have been processed for court.

The cases are;

1. The Republic v (1) Mahama Ayariga (2) Kendrick Akasi Marfo – (investigated jointly with EOCO)

(2) The Republic v (1) Hajia Hawa Ninchema (2) Sumaila Ewuntomah Abudu (3) Alex Avade (4) Alhaji Abdul-Mumuni Jesewunde (5) Mary-Stella Adapesa (6) Mumuni Yakubu Nambe (7) Mahama Ayariga

The list of corruption cases of accused persons and being prosecuted by the OSP are;

(1) The Republic v Mahama Ayariga

The publication according to the office was in fulfilment of section 3 (3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) as part of functions to on a half-year basis, publish a list of cases it is pursuing in at least two daily newspapers of national circulation and on its official website.

According to the statement issued by the Office of Special Prosecutor, there have been no acquittals and convictions as the two cases listed are still being prosecuted and as a result no value of assets have been recovered by the OSP.

The list comes after the Board Chairperson of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Mrs Linda Ofori-Kwafo in May asked the public to disregard a purported list of cases being investigated by the office.

She said that list, if authentic, should rather be a cause for concern for all, as it would mean that there was a mole in the office leaking information not meant for the public yet.

