OSP invites embattled boss of PPA for questioning over ‘Contracts for Sale’ saga

The Office of Special Prosecutor has officially invited former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to come and respond to allegations of corruption levelled against him in a latest exposé by Manasseh Azure Awuni.

The invitation comes after the president referred to Martin Amidu, the case involving corruption to his office.

The president also referred the case of conflict of interest to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), to investigate.

‘’President Akufo-Addo has, subsequently, referred the allegations involving conflict of interest to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of Special Prosecutor, for their proper action,’’ the statement added. Mr. Adjei, per Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni’s latest piece, ‘Contracts for Sale, was said to have established his own company under the name Talent Discovery Limited incorporated in June 2017 which has won some government contracts through restrictive tendering.



In the 46-minute video, it also emerged that the company was engaged in the sale of contracts and was ready to sell one worth a ¢22.3 million to a non-existent entity during an undercover investigation.

The invitation by the OSP according to the invitation was in done in pursuant to sections 29 and 73 Office of Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and Regulation 10 of the OSP (Operations) Regulations, 2018, (LI, 2374).

‘’You are humbly requested to come along with all information and documents including relevant Minutes of the Board relating to the investigation,’’ the letter from the SP read.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

