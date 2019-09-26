Ofosu-Ampofo could be behind the foiled ‘coup’ because of NDC’s position on the matter-NPP Man

A communication team member and a research member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei (popularly Nana Kay), has suggested the position taken by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after government announced the plot by some individuals to destabilize the country confirms the leaked audio in which Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofu planned to make Ghana ungovernable.

He said what the NDC is doing has confirmed that Mr Ofosu-Ampofo could be behind the men arrested.

‘’The things he said in the leaked tape are being exposed one after the other. Without a strong security system, you would not be able to deal with such issues and so it is not surprising that the NDC is joking with the issue,’’ he said.

Reacting to some of the commentaries by the NDC, the NPP communicator said it was surprising how the NDC has tried to trivialize the issue despite the danger it would have posed to the nation.

Nana Kay said the communication from the Ministry of Information did not mention coup but destabilization and yet, the NDC has referred to the issue as a coup.

‘’The NDC should stop this childish behaviour. The NDC is only worried Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has exhibited a high level of incompetence. If you lack any sensible comment, shut up,’’ he told the NDC.

‘’The NDC is trivializing issue because they lack sense and competence on issues like this,’’ he added.

The NDC Chairman is standing trial following a leaked tape in which he is heard allegedly giving his blessings to party communicators to attack the Electoral Commission Chairperson and the Chairman of the National Peace Council.

A Deputy Communication Officer of the party, Mr Anthony Kweku Boahen is also standing trial as the second accused person in the same matter.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to cause harm and assault against a public officer.

