‘Obinim’s deliverance about dwarfs in my family has not manifested’-Watara

Contrary to claims that controversial man of God, Angel Obinim has delivered popular video vixen Pamela Odame Watara from the spirits of dwarfs, the lady says the prophecy was yet to manifest.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the video vixen said she was yet to witness or experience the spirits that the man of God claimed were fighting her at home.

In June this year, the founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, said there are spiritual forces in Pamela’s family that are fighting against her.

Angel Obinim also revealed that these forces, especially from her father’s side, are dwarfs that are curtailing the progress of Pamela and her siblings.

He further disclosed that these old dwarfs are interfering in the development and growth of the entire family and will always follow her even if she travels outside Ghana.

But speaking about the revelation for the first time, Pamela Watara said she has not experienced any attack from the so-called spirits and dwarfs as narrated by the pastor.

She said: ”I do not have the spiritual eyes to see what Obinim spoke about. I am yet to encounter or witness what he spoke about. Who knows, maybe I may deliver testimony in his church someday, but for now, I have not seen any attacks.

Meanwhile, he has described the man of God as powerful and a genuine man of God.

”Obinim is a powerful preacher, he connects social happenings, and reality to his preachings and I like that about him.”

