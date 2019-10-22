Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange construction great news but…Spare Parts Dealers

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association have expressed happiness and commended the government for the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange.

Chairperson of the association Siaw Ampadu told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they have waited for long for this project.

The construction he suggested will end the perennial flooding that has consistently damaged their shops and also help reduce traffic in the area.

He said members are ready and authorities have communicated to them to prepare for the construction.

The association he revealed will communicate with their members to adjust themselves for the construction.

He said the construction will certainly affect trading activities and has therefore admonished the contractors to create alternative routes to allow customers, get to the market to trade.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, 21st October, 2019, cut the sod for the construction of the Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange, located on the site of what is the famous Obetsebi-Lamptey roundabout.

The construction of this Interchange, according to President Akufo-Addo, will help address the congestion being faced by commuters at the Obetsebi-Lamptey roundabout, and will help improve mobility on the Ring Road corridor.

With the Obetsebi-Lamptey Circle recording a peak hour traffic volume of approximately eight thousand (8,000) vehicles per hour, with a Level of Service (LOS) of F at peak periods, the President stated that Government has decided to construct a three-tier interchange at the Obetsebi-Lamptey Circle, to address the situation.

“The ground level will have a re-modelled roundabout, whilst the second tier will be an east to west flyover linking the Graphic Road to the Kaneshie-Mallam road. The third tier will be a north-south flyover on the Ring Road West, which will link the Ring Road from the Royal Chapel Church to the Central Mosque at Abossey Okai,” he said.

He continued, “Critical drainage structures that go through the roundabout will be upgraded under this project. This is necessary to reduce the incidence of flooding at the roundabout.”

The construction of the Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange will be in two phases. Phase 1 will consist of the construction of the east-west flyover and other related works, whilst phase 2 will involve the construction of the third-tier flyover on the Ring Road West.

The Interchange will improve mobility on the western parts of the Ring Road., and help improve travel times to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, and improve access to Abossey Okai spare parts area and to businesses along the Graphic Road and the Kaneshie-Mallam Highway.

With the construction of the Interchange to be undertaken by M/S Queiroz Galvao-UK International as a design and build contract, President Akufo-Addo urged the Ministry of Roads and Highways to pay attention to the Employer’s requirements, which are clearly spelt out in the contract, and ensure that the contractor works to realise them.

This, he explained, is necessary to guarantee value-for-money for the investment Government is making.

The President urged the contractor should put in place the necessary traffic management measures to minimise any inconveniences the construction works will bring to commuters and pedestrians.

“Funding for this project has been secured, amounting to $135 million, made possible by Export Credit Facilities from the United Kingdom and Spain, for which we are appreciative,” President Akufo-Addo said.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

