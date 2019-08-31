General News

NYA boss asked to resign over procurement breaches

0

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has ordered the CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA) Emmanuel Asigri to resign.

The order follows the Chief of Staff’s receipt of a petition against Asigri for engaging in questionable procurement practices, according to media reports Saturday.

He is to be investigated by the Public Procurement Authority.

According to the Daily Statesman Newspaper, the National Security has been asked to probe the matter.

You might also like..

Key suspect in Kasoa police cop killings arrested

Protection of child rights cannot be compromised-Gender…

The paper further indicated the CEO had allegedly breached procedures, awarding a contract without the knowledge of the board.

This matter was referred to the PPA last month to investigate. The PPA assigned a team of investigators to gather information on it.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Key suspect in Kasoa police cop killings arrested

General News

Protection of child rights cannot be compromised-Gender Minister

General News

Theresa Kufour is not dead-Office of fmr Prez Kufour

General News

Derailment at Tesano

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: