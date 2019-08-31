NYA boss asked to resign over procurement breaches

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has ordered the CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA) Emmanuel Asigri to resign.

The order follows the Chief of Staff’s receipt of a petition against Asigri for engaging in questionable procurement practices, according to media reports Saturday.

He is to be investigated by the Public Procurement Authority.

According to the Daily Statesman Newspaper, the National Security has been asked to probe the matter.

The paper further indicated the CEO had allegedly breached procedures, awarding a contract without the knowledge of the board.

This matter was referred to the PPA last month to investigate. The PPA assigned a team of investigators to gather information on it.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

