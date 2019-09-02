Nsawam Prisons not only for Cassava Thieves-Morning Show Host jabs Prez over corruption scandals

Morning show host of Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Kwabena Agyapong, has underscored the need for President Akufo-Addo to walk the talk in the fight against corruption.

In mincing no words, the host opined that the president has failed in fulfilling the promise in fighting corruption.

He was reacting to the latest scandal at the National Youth Authority (NYA), following which, the NYA boss has resigned.

The Chief executive officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Emmanuel Sin-nyet Asigri has reportedly resigned.

His resignations come weeks after a member of the to fight corruption.

The Authority’s Board Chair, Arnold Boateng tendered in his resignation over what he described at the time as ‘real issues’ at the Authority.

The Daily Statesman reports that the NYA CEO has been forced to resign over alleged procurement breaches.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, reportedly directed the chief executive officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Emmanuel Sin-nyet Asigri, to resign.

This follows a petition brought to the attention of Chief of Staff regarding a questionable procurement procedure which the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has been called in to investigate.

The NYA chair, Francisca Oteng, confirmed one procurement in which the CEO had allegedly breached procedures, awarding the said contract without the knowledge of the board.

This matter was referred to the PPA last month to investigate. The PPA assigned a team of investigators to gather information on it.

The NYA board acted following receipt of a petition from one Ibrahim Ofori alleging corruption relating to procurement. The board met to confer on the matter on July 2, 2019.

The NYA chair followed this up with a letter to the Minister of Youth and Sports on July 10.

In contention is the procurement method used to engage Prefos Ltd for training 500 young people o install, maintain and repair streetlights. The value of the procurement in question is GHS4.5 million.

Reacting to the allegations, the morning show host reminded the president of his promise to fight corruption.

He also indicates Nsawam Prisons was not constructed for only cassava thieves hence the need for all persons indicted in recent corrupt cases to be prosecuted and jailed.

He challenged the President to show Ghanaians he was in charge and doesn’t entertain corruption.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

