NPP’s so-called dams now death traps-NDC MP roars

The Member of Parliament for Garu, Albert Akuka Alazuuga says he is extremely disappointed in the response to his questions by the Special Initiative Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson on the one-village-one dam policy.

The legislator speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Parliamentary correspondent Afia Kwarteng said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has deceived Ghanaians especially those in the three Northern Regions.

The Minister appearing before parliament on Thursday said she inherited zero dams after she was appointed by the president to manage the ministry.

She told parliamentarians there were no existing dams in the constituencies her ministry has constructed dams.

Madam Hawa Koosom said the cost averagely for a dam is GHc250,000 but varies and from GHc230,000 to GHc250, 000.

However, reacting to the response from the minister he said he knows the value of dams to the residents in the Northern region because they have a long dry season period hence when the ruling NPP promised to construct the dams, he was happy even as an opposition member.

The NDC legislator said what he saw was so disappointing and a death trap provided by the ruling NPP.

”The kind of dams they have constructed is death traps,” he said.

Hon. Alazuuga said what the government has presented as dams could best be decribed as wells in the middle of a pond.

He said the ”so-called’ are causing harm to residents in the communities they are located.

The MP believes standard dams will cost more than the figure presented by the minister.

”If you want a dam that will provide water for all year round,” then the cost will be more than what they have provided.

He insisted what the NPP has done are not dams.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

