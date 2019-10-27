‘NPP Thugs for 2020’: Dr. Apaak Calls On Diplomatic Community To Take Note

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has asked the diplomatic missions to take note of the leaked letter which allegedly captured the name of Sammy Awuku, the National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), over an alleged plan to train special taskforce for the election 2020.

The legislation says despite the denials by the ruling NPP, there’s enough evidence to point to the fact that the ruling party has evil plots for 2020.

He made reference to the latest leaked letter which was allegedly written by the party’s National Organizer over plans by one party to train a force to counter the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The letter, with the heading”TRAINING OF SPECIAL TASKFORCE FOR ELECTION 2020″ was allegedly signed by Sammy Awuku, National Organizer and copied the Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul, the Ministry of interior and National Security Ministry.

The contents of the said letter stressed the need for the party to train and put in place special security taskforce aside that of the state to counter the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It also underscored the need for the trainers to be given training n conflict management and ballot protection training as part of efforts by the party to protect their interest in 2020.

The letter further stated that the recruits for the training had already been selected and screened.

Former President John Mahama had also made similar allegations made the allegations that the NPP was planning to wreak havoc during the 2020 elections when he met with the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) last week.

Mr. Mahama claimed that a letter by the Upper West Security Council requesting that some members of the governing NPP be presented for combat training for next year’s election was proof.

According to him, after following up on that letter it has emerged that the party indeed has sent these executives to Asutuare in the Greater Accra Region to be trained.

He described the situation as worrying, fearing that that singular decision can destabilize the country.

The NPP has categorically denied the allegations.

Deputy Defence Minister, the Major (Rtd) Derek Oduro, had said nothing of that nature was ongoing at the training camp and that there was no way the Ghana Armed Forces will agree to such a scheme.

“That is baseless, it has no substance. The Ghana Armed Forces do not accept any political party in any of its military barracks or camps.

“If you put any party paraphernalia or sticker on your car, you cannot enter Burma Camp. They will tell you to remove it if you want to enter the camp or go back. It is never, ever true,” he said in an interview.

A similar letter a few months was also leaked which was also allegedly signed by Capt. Simon Ansu Tengabo (Rtd), the Upper West Regional Security Liason asked the party to select recruits for the training of the election 2020 security team.

That letter allegedly asked that 10 persons are selected for the training of these security persons for the region.

The party also denied these claims and described the letter as fake.

However, Dr. Apaak believes the diplomatic missions in Ghana must take note of the incidents and be informed of the impact it may have on the country in 2020.

He said when former President John Dramani Mahama stated that the governing NPP was recruiting and training party members ahead of the 2020 elections, they denied it.

“The NPP intentionally and mischievously mentioned the NDC as a justification for their sinister plot. It’s a palpable falsehood, a fabrication to give reason to their nation-wrecking plot”, he said.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

