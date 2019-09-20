NPP suspends 40 polling station executives in Asante Akyem

The

Asante Akyem branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party has suspended infinitely

over 40polling station

executives.

The party is said to

have suspended the polling station executives for supporting the parliamentary

bid of one, William Yamoah a former President of the National Union of Ghana

Students.

The affected polling station executives have blamed their MP, Asante Boateng for causing their woes.

They have also appealed to the party to rescind its decision.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

