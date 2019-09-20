NPP suspends 40 polling station executives in Asante Akyem
The
Asante Akyem branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party has suspended infinitely
over 40polling station
executives.
The party is said to
have suspended the polling station executives for supporting the parliamentary
bid of one, William Yamoah a former President of the National Union of Ghana
Students.
The affected polling station executives have blamed their MP, Asante Boateng for causing their woes.
They have also appealed to the party to rescind its decision.
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal