NPP never meddled in the primaries of NDC-Buaben Asamoa

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied claims by its Ashanti Regional Chairman that it meddled in the parliamentary primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako (popularly known as Chairman Wontumi) disclosed yesterday (Tuesday) that the NPP meddled in the primaries if the NDC by buying votes.

He indicated a candidate like Ras Mubarak and the 8 other MPs who lost their bid to represent their various constituencies were targeted y the NPP because they were a threat to the NPP.

However, the NPP’s Director of Communications and MP for the Adentan Constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has disassociated the party from the comments of it’s regional chairman.

“As far as the New Patriotic Party at the national level is concerned, there is no such thing. We don’t have any such interest in any manipulation or otherwise.”

“If there is any evidence of anything, ideally, the first point of call for the media will be for Mr. Wontumi if he has any evidence of the national party doing anything of the sort. There is nothing for the party to investigate because we haven’t set out on any such adventure.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

