NPP Communicator slams Kevin Taylor over MMT brouhaha

A member of the communication and research team if the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (popularly known as Nana Kay) has taken Kevin Taylor to the cleaners for ”deceiving” Ghanaians over alleged corruption and misappropriation of public funds in the procurement of some 50 Daewoo buses for the Metro Mass transit limit (MMT).

Speaking on the matter, he said Kevin Taylor is not somebody who should be taken seriously because he is doing the bidding of the opposition.

He said Kevin Taylor, who uses Facebook to peddle falsehood against the government is not an authority on serious matters such as corruption and governance.

”Kevin Taylor has embarrassed himself. He peddled falsehood. He failed to conduct himself professionally. The company has explained and given details on the different modules they have. Kevin Taylor attempted deceiving Ghanaians, but he has been embarrassed himself.”

”I am not against his work, but he should check his facts before coming public,” he added.

Meanwhile, a former Security Coordinator at Metro Mass, Lawal Laah Fuseini, petitioned CHRAJ on Tuesday accusing President Akufo-Addo’s Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, his Deputy, Titus Glover, the Managing Director of Metro Mass Transit Limited, Albert Adu Boahen and the Chief Executive of GH-Daewoo Motors Ghana Limited, Isaac Ofori Poku; of wrongdoing in the procurement process.

Lawal Fuseini who was recently dismissed by the MMT stated in a Citi News that “I picked up some intelligence earlier this year concerning the fact that the buses that the Metro Mass Transit Limited were about to commission had some kind of fraud in it. The information has it that the contract was overbloated.”

The company has however, denied all the allegations.

Read their statement below

RE: Daewoo Bus Price



Many thanks for your cooperation.



The attention of Zyle Daewoo Commercial Vehicle has been drawn on a social media publication to the effect that our representative in Ghana GH-Daewoo has been implicated for overpricing the cost of our bus models GL6127HK and GDW6121HK for US$175,000 each instead of $75,000 as it purportedly shown on Alibaba website. We would like to state for the followings in order to understand the situation more correctly.



We would like to point out some issues why the broadcasting has not reflected the following facts;



1. The Guilin GDW6121HK model displayed on Alibaba is just a sample price and lowest and standard price in order to tempt the customer. There is no specification fixed. It is an idea price with no adding option price.



2. There is no trade terms such as EXW, FOB, CIF etc. It has to be discussed when the actual order made. It is only EXW price.



3. There is another model such as GL6127 (please see below) the price range $75,000-$135,000 on Alibaba. It really shows there will be differences by specification and price with option.



4. Our exporting models to GH (GDW6121HK and GL6127HK) includes many Korean parts such as E/G, T/M, Clutch etc., we Zyle Daewoo HQ supplied to Gulin for assembly. Meanwhile, the Alibaba price is based on only all Chinese components.



5. There is no mention about Warranty condition, and training and PDI, parts and dealer margin for additional cost to be included.



We, Zyle Daewoo HQ state categorically that we sold the models GL6127HK and GDW6121HK to our Distributor GH DAEWOO MOTORS LTD. In Ghana at cost of US$175,000 per unit.



We strongly issue a disclaimer and repudiate the claim by Kelvin Taylor that our models GL6127HK and GDW6121HK should have been sold for $75,000.



Please check below website (Alibaba)



www.alibaba.com/product-detail/55-seats-luxury-comfortable-bus-price_1293767040.html?spm=a2700.7724838.2017115.1.7928adfVQFL8L



Counting on your cooperation

T.K. Kim/Regional Manager

Overseas Business Division



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

