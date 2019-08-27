Northern Regional Security on a wild chase for criminals.

Just when residents in the northern region especially its capital, Tamale are complaining about insecurities resulted from recent happenings, the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has sounded what they described as a stiff warning to all individuals who engage themselves in all form criminal acts within the region to desist from their ways as immediate as possible before they are crushed down by wild security persons in the region.

The Chairman of REGSEC who doubles as the northern regional minister, Hon. Salifu Saeed gave this warning during a media engagement held today in Tamale.

The minister lamented over the unpleasant happenings that involved snatching of vehicles, community violence and attacks on individuals that led to the murder of a police officer in Tamale.

He said the security services and well-armed in high force to deal with all criminals in the region.

On the operation calm life, Hon. Saeed said a new strategy is been employed to make the operation more effective and beneficial to the people of the northern region.

Meanwhile, the regional minister on behalf of the entire REGSEC assured the public to be at ease since the security agencies are in top control over their duties but called on the citizenry to be watchdogs and report any persons living any form of suspicious life in the community to the police or traditional authority.

By: Prince Kwame Tamakloe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

