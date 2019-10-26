Noah’s Ark And The Existence Of Humanity: No Room For CSE!!!

Is it the case that mankind is in a hurry for the world to come to an abrupt end?

Is it the case that mankind has hit the apogee of exploration and discovery, hence the discovery of all forms of sexual orientations that are making the animal kingdom look more human; and the human world be looking more animal-like?

So, in the name of Post-Modernism and some cooked-up Diversity Theory, human beings are prepared to do things that animals will not think of doing huh?

I believe in my Bible (New King James Version) – and so in times like these, when fellow human beings (I hope so), are busy trying to poke their fingers into the eyes of God, I cannot help but go back to the Bible (the manual of my human existence), to rediscover my map of life.

In Genesis 1:27-28, my Bible tells me that at Creation, “So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; MALE and FEMALE. He created them. Then God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be FRUITFUL and MULTIPLY; FILL the earth and SUBDUE it; have DOMINION over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.”

So, God, in His infinite wisdom, did not only create MALE and FEMALE, but most importantly, ordered us to be, Fruitful, Multiply, Fill and Subdue the earth, and have Dominion over all living creatures.

My Bible goes on to tell me that after Creation; mankind succeeded in annoying God so much that out of extreme anger, the Creator flooded the world with water for so many days and destroyed all living things.

It must be noted that, God destroyed the World, and not the Earth. “The world of that time suffered destruction when it was deluged (flooded) with water.” 2 Peter 3:6.

God created the Earth to be inhabited by His people – for people to live on it and enjoy all its benefits as encapsulated in Psalm 37:29, “The righteous themselves will possess the earth, and they will reside forever upon it.”

For this reason the Bible says again that, “You who laid the foundations of the earth, so that it should not be moved forever” – Psalm 104:5; “one generation passes away, and another generation comes; But the earth abides forever.” – Ecclesiastics 1:4.

As it stands, because the Creator was prepared to give His Creation another chance, before destroying the world with water, He ordered Noah to build an Ark which would preserve all pairs of all species of living things.

In my Bible, I read in Genesis 7:13-16 that “on the very same day, Noah and Noah’s sons, Shem, Ham, Japheth, and Noah’s wife and the wives of his sons were with them, entered the ark – they and every beast after its kind, every creeping thing that creeps on the earth after its kind, and every bird of every sort. And they went into the ark to Noah, two by two, of all flesh in which is the breath of life. So, those that entered, MALE and FEMALE of all flesh, went in as God had commanded him; and the LORD shut him in.”

I have stated in extremely unequivocal terms that I am a firm believer in the Bible and so my belief is the thread that shall run through all my lines of thought as regards this written piece of mine.

So, if God created MALE and FEMALE, why are some human beings trying very hard to re-create the human species, and removing the MALE/FEMALE creation tag, and replacing with over 100 man-made tags that defy logic?

I must state also, without any equivocation, that I am not waging a war nor a hate campaign against any group of matured adults who, in their privacy, and behind closed doors, decide to engage in certain “acts” that will give them sexual gratification.

What I am against (and the overwhelming majority of human beings are against it too), is the unacceptable manner in which some persons want to deliberately force all of us to incur the wrath of the Creator via the Comprehensive Satanic Education (CSE) curriculum they want to shove down the throat of Ghana’s Basic Education System.

If the Creator told us to Multiply and Fill the earth, and have Dominion over all living things, what business do we have wanting to force such an unacceptable concept down the throat of Ghana and compel us to adopt some unacceptable sexual norms that will hurt the heart of the Creator and which shall end up destroying the soul of the nation?

Why on earth should innocent infants be introduced to such satanic concepts?

Why the wicked attempt to deny infants the joy of their childhood innocence?

If even adults are finding it very difficult to assimilate the CSE concept, would we not be virtually destroying and killing the mental faculties of our innocent children if we sit down and allow the devil to have his way in our Educational Curriculum?

I ask; if the Creator had asked only MALE or only FEMALE to enter the ark, would the human race have been able to procreate and multiply and fill the earth – which some people now want to destroy with their lust and lasciviousness?

Is it not ipso facto that, Noah’s Ark, Is the origin of the current human species after God destroyed the Adamites with the flood?

Is it not a biblical fact that our current existence is rooted in the genealogy of Noah through his sons, Shem, Ham, and Japheth?

After God angrily destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah, and a new city had to be created from scratch, did it not take a MALE and FEMALE (albeit incestuous) relationship between, Lot, and his two daughters, for procreation to take place?

As captured in Genesis 19:31-34 “Now the firstborn said to the younger, “our father is old, and there is no MAN on the earth to come in to us as is the CUSTOM of the earth. Come, let us make our father drink wine, and we will lie with him, that we may preserve the lineage of our father.” So they made their father drink wine that night.

And the firstborn went in and lay with her father, and he did not know when she lay down or when she arose. It happened on the next day that the firstborn said to the younger, “Indeed, I lay with my father last night; let us make him drink wine tonight also, and you go and lie with him, that we may preserve the lineage of our father”.

You notice the use of the word, CUSTOM? That is to say, the CUSTOM of the earth, is for MALE and FEMALE to have coital engagements in order to procreate – Multiply and Fill the earth.

In other words, no matter how incestuous the relationship was between Lot and his daughters; it still took MALE and FEMALE to get together to procreate.

Why then does a small section of the human species think that the vast majority of human beings will sit idly by and allow them to champion the agenda of the devil by attempting to negate the MALE and FEMALE specie, and be creating satanic species that have no identity?

How can you begin to say that boys who feel they are girls, can walk into the washroom of females, and in like manner, girls who feel they are boys, can also walk into the washroom of boys? Is this not a recipe for chaos and madness in society?

Even in the jungle, there is a clear and emphatic distinction between MALE and FEMALE.

Talking about the jungle; after introducing the CSE in schools, will human beings be able to SUBDUE the jungle and introduce CSE to animals too?

If it is the case that animals will be allowed to follow the natural cycle of their existence and get on “heat” before MALE and FEMALE mating to procreate, why are human beings wanting to destroy the natural cycle and force 4 year olds to know about sex and sexual preferences?

Just as the devil infiltrated the Garden of Eden, it is as clear as daylight that we are facing a real case of Satan waging another war against the Kingdom of God via this Comprehensive Satanic Education agenda.

Now, instead of targeting adults, the devil realises that he is running out of time and so has decided to target innocent infants and pollute their very fertile minds at tender ages so that he can hook them onto his evil agenda for as long as they live. “Torfiakwa!!!”.

As a Civic Education and Public Policy Advocacy Think-Tank, The Atta-Mills Institute (AMI), is abundantly elated to be holding hands with the, National Coalition For Proper Human Sexual Rights And Family Values, to vociferously champion the course of ensuring that NO Government saddles Ghana with such a satanic albatross that will do nothing but fast-track the soul of a whole nation into hell’s fire of perpetual damnation.

For the avoidance of any form of doubt, the Coalition, which has Apostle Dr. Opoku-Onyinah, as the President, and Lawyer Moses For-Amoaning, as the Executive Secretary, is made up of, Christian Council of Ghana, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Catholic Bishops Conference, Coalition Of Moslem Groups Of Ghana, and, Traditional Rulers.

As a loyal son of Ghana and a true patriot; it is a source of personal pride to be working alongside the likes of, Apostle Dr. Opoku-Onyinah, Moses Foh-Amoaning, Dr. Samuel Onwona, Dr. Abu Bako, and many more men and women, who are committed to relentlessly stretching every sinew to ensure that the Sovereign Republic of Ghana’s School Systems and Laws do not kowtow to any god of perversion and sexual hedonism.

If France has succeeded in removing the Father/Mother label from legitimate parents, in furtherance of dismembering the identity that was given to human beings by the Creator; is it any wonder that their National Cathedral will be set ablaze by the angelic hosts to register the anger of the Creator and the Heavens?

Is it not enough for human beings to sin and fall short of the glory of God without wanting to challenge the Creator’s unquestionable judgment of making MALE and FEMALE in His own image?

I am happy to notice that all over the world, there are Citizens Movements (CMs), that are boldly saying an emphatic NO to the abhorrent CSE policy, as well as the fact that, a clear message is being sent to the so-called global elitists who think the world belongs to them, that, this time around, they shall not be allowed to have their way!

I am very happy to have been closely associated with President John Evans Atta-Mills, at the time that he took full RESPONSIBILITY as President of the Republic of Ghana and exercised all the AUTHORITY of his Office, and told then British Prime Minister, David Cameron, never to dream of using British Aid as a bait to get Ghana to swallow any alien CSE-like policy.

It is also heartening to hear President Akufo-Addo say that no such thing will happen under his watch.

In addition, it sits well with the soul of the nation to see that, in the consensus-building process, the Coalition, has respectfully sought, and gotten the full support of all the living former Presidents: Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, and, John Dramani Mahama.

In order that we NEVER AGAIN have to saddle any future President/Government with this CSE policy, the Atta-Mills Institute is lending its full support to the, Coalition, to secure a much-needed Supreme Court Ruling with all the Specific Orders so that this matter will be burnt and destroyed once and for all so it never rears its UGLY head ever again!

This corrosive and nation-wrecking CSE Agenda, is none other than the devil acting like the snake that he is – luring its targeted victim into a trap, for its final venomous kill via covert United Nations policies, and once implemented, becomes an everlasting law which can NEVER be questioned nor challenged because any attempt to challenge it will be met with the full force of SANCTIONS.

Accepting or conforming to any such CSE Policies/Laws, will leave a deep wound that would never heal – indeed, it will end up being a fast-spreading malignant cancerous tumor.

This week, and under the auspices of the, National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Ghana will be hosting an International Conference of the World Congress of Families (WCF), from October 31st, to November 1st, and I know that the Creator Himself has chosen Ghana for a purpose – and His will shall ultimately be done here on earth.

After all he did, to establish God’s chosen people in the Promised Land, and in the dying embers of his human existence, Joshua called the Israelites and said “Now therefore, fear the Lord, serve Him in sincerity and in truth, and put away the gods which your fathers served on the other side of the River and in Egypt. Serve the Lord! And if it seems evil to you to serve the Lord, choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the River, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you dwell. BUT AS FOR ME AND MY HOUSE, WE WILL SERVE THE LORD.” Joshua 24:14&15.

As steadfast as Joshua was; so is Ghana remaining steadfast in our stance not to worship any strange CSE god. If some foreign entities and their sponsors want to worship the devil and shove the CSE up the backside of their children, let them go ahead and do so but they dare not force their gods on Ghanaians because we have chosen this day to worship our God the Creator and Most High.

Both our National Anthem (God bless our Homeland Ghana …) and National Pledge (… So help me God), feature God prominently so why should any foreign entity and their handful of Ghanaian collaborators dare think that they can force our Motherland to spit on the presence of God in our affairs? It SHALL never happen!!!

Fellow Ghanaians, brothers and sisters, I will end this piece with the words of Psalm 37:4-6 “Delight yourself also in the Lord, and He shall give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord, Trust also in Him, and He shall bring it to pass. He shall bring forth your righteousness as the light, and your justice as the noonday.”

Shalom!

Koku Anyidoho

Founder & CEO, Atta-Mills Institute.

