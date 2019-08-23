No need to panic over recent clean-up in financial sector-SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has assured the public that it is committed to regulating and promoting the growth and development of an efficient, fair and transparent securities market in which both investors and the integrity of the market are protected.

SEC in a statement said it was aware of the anxiety amo0ng investors due to the recent clean-up exercise done in the financial and banking sector but assured the public of its commitment to stronger financial inclusion and robust sector.

‘’We are aware of some level of anxiety among a section of investors because of the recent reforms taking place within the financial system. We wish to reiterate that the objective is to produce sound market operators, stronger financial intermediation and financial inclusion and ultimately a more robust financial sector.’’

The stamen further indicated SEC has instructed all AMCs/FMs to put in place mechanisms to meet their obligations as they fall due to their clients, consistent with the terms and conditions of the investment contracts signed with them. Dissatisfied customers of these AMCs/FMs may lodge written complaints with the Commission.

The Commission is engaging with stakeholders on efforts to improve liquidity in the industry. The Commission has and continues to introduce regulatory measures to help ensure a stable, efficient, transparent and fair marketplace where investors’ funds are protected. Some of these measures include:

Holding AMCs/FMs accountable for honoring their obligations to their clients

The introduction and enforcement of corporate governance guidelines for operators in the industry including AMCs/FMs,

Higher minimum capital/liquidity requirements for AMCs/FMs and other operators,

Stringent licensing requirements,

Investment guidelines including restrictions on related party investments/guaranteed investments and

Streamlining of the Commission’s internal processes including through automation of processes to promote efficiency.

It added: ‘’ Once again, we wish to reiterate that there is no need for panic withdrawals as the Commission is committed to ensuring a sound, efficient and robust market where investors’ funds are protected. There are well-run and sound licensed AMCs/FMs and investors can confirm by asking a few questions regarding their governance practices, their track record, staff turnover, any unresolved complaints and regulatory breaches.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

