No hardcore evidence to prove sex for grades against lecturers-UG

The Anti-sexual Harassment Committee of the University of Ghana has ruled out a case of sex for grades against two of its lecturers captured in BBC’s latest expose.

The committee says there is not enough evidence in the BBC video to back the sex for grades claims against two lecturers of the university.

Chair of the committee, Dr. Margaret Amoakohene, said “Per the analysis on the video, there’s no direct correlation between lecturers conduct and the allegations made by the video. The evidence does not point to sex for a grade. When we talk of sex for a grade, we didn’t see much involvement of the lecturers of the University of Ghana.”

“Our VC wrote to the BBC for their evidence, they declined and asked that we wrote to their legal department and we will do that today. Whether the BBC agrees or not, what we saw in the video constitutes gross misconduct and so the two of them are subject of investigations and then we can establish their level of culpability”, she added.

Two of the university’s lecturers Prof. Ransford Gyampo of the political science department and another at the College of Education, Dr. Paul Kwame Bukator were seen in the ‘Sex for Grades’ exposé.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

