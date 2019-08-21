Entertainment

No Artiste In Ghana has suffered more than me – Too Much

0

Actor Too Much of Junka Town says there is no actor or artiste who has hustled and suffered like him.

Recounting the challenges he has gone through, the popular actor and social media sensation (originally known as Ibrahim Iddrisu) said he does not think there is any artiste in Ghana that can say he struggled like him before.

It is based on this the actor said he does not forget his beginning and the role God has played in his life.

Speaking in an interview with Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Too Much said he has gone through a lot of pain before breaking through.

The interview got emotional and the host had to wait for some minutes before the interview continued.

He encouraged Ghanaians not to lose focus but continue to trust in God, believe in themselves and pray so their efforts would be rewarded.

You might also like..

God called me to do Afrobeat Dancehall & I don’t…

Ed Sheeran failed music college before catapulting to global…

Recounting his past Too Much of Junka Town fame disclosed that, his father died while he was very young and that was when the hustle started.

Too Much of Junka Town fame said he travelled to Togo to sell Chicken to pay his school fees because he had no one to support him.

Again the comic actor and artiste from Takoradi revealed he has been through a lot but in all he is grateful to God for how far he has brought him and where he is taking him to.

‘’I have struggled but when I remember how God has blessed my hustle, I always express my gratitude to him.’’

Well, actor Too Much of Junka Town and also a friend of Castro revealed that music is rather fetching him money than acting.

By: Christopher A. Ranson

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment

God called me to do Afrobeat Dancehall & I don’t have any…

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran failed music college before catapulting to global stardom

Entertainment

Upcoming artiste laments lack of support from media for new artistes

Entertainment

Commercializing gospel music is difficult-Jeshurun Okyere

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: