NLA Holds Health Walk & Fun Games

The Staff of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) today 3rd August, 2019 successfully organized a Health Walk and Fun Games.

The theme for the Walk and Fun Games was “Fitness: Key to the NLA Transformational Agenda”.

IMG-20190803-WA0075

The Programme which started at the premises of NLA Head Office at exactly 6am saw Staff walked through some principal streets of Accra, from Accra Central to Adabraka, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Madina and finally ended at Adenta.

The Fun Games took place at Light Academy, Adenta. The games included Football, Table Tennis, Tug of War. Patrons and staff of NLA were also thrilled with some Dancing Competition.

The Health Walk was also to publicize and promote the Transformational products of NLA especially the E-Kiosk Project.

The NLA’s yet to be introduced E-kiosk services is a modern tool to make payment of bills and other NLA services easier and faster.

The Staff who participated in the Health Walk and Fun Games were excited about the event and grateful to Planning and Organizing Committee for a wonderful work done.

