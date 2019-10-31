Nikki Samonas goes berserk over sex for roles question

Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas went berserk on the radio today (Thursday) following a question she was asked by Rainbow Radio’s online editor on whether she has been confronted with a situation where a movie producer or director demanded sex before giving her a role.

The actress who could not keep her calm described the online editor, Rashid Obodai Provencal as senseless.

The online editor had asked her whether she has experienced this long held perception.

However, the actress who felt the question was irrelevant, took the online editor to the cleaners over his line of questions.

The actress felt the line of questioning was too sexual and did not have any relevance to her career.

According to her, it would have been better for her to have been asked whether she had had any collaborations with international movie makers.

On the issue of going completely naked in a movie, she said she does not think any director would ask an actor to go completely naked because our standards in Ghana does not permit that.

Aside from that, it does not also make sense for anyone one to go completely naked in a movie, she said.

Nikki Samonas quizzed, why would a director ask an actor to go completely naked and for what purpose?

”I don’t think the Ghana Standards Board permits that. So for me, it is a no-no, ” she added.

The actress was on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with Fiifi Pratt.

She asked why Ghanaians prefer focusing on the sexual scenes and not the stunts, special effects, the content of the movie and to promote our movies, film festivals and the growth of the movie industry.

“I have two movies at international film festivals and yet, you are not talking about that…I will not answer this question. We are tired of these questions, ” she fumed.

By: Rainbowradionline.com

