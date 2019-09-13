Uncategorized

Nigeria’s Super Eagles Coach Rohr, Loses Mother

0

The head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has lost his 97-year-old mother, Elizabeth Rohr.

The news was broken Thursday afternoon by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) through its verified twitter handle. The NFF commiserate with the German national over his loss.

You might also like..

“568 VEHICLES PROVIDED TO THE POLICE; 320 HOUSING UNITS…

Sarkodie gets BET Nomination

NFF wrote, “We commiserate with @NGSuperEagles Head coach, Mr Gernot Rohr who just lost his mother Madam Elisabeth Rohr. She was 97. May her soul rest in peace.”

Source: Thisday

Continue Reading
You might also like
Uncategorized

“568 VEHICLES PROVIDED TO THE POLICE; 320 HOUSING UNITS BEING BUILT” – PRESIDENT…

Uncategorized

Sarkodie gets BET Nomination

Uncategorized

You’II remain clearing agent until you stop clearing your appointees-Apaak Jabs…

Uncategorized

We want to come back home; we’re scared now-Ghanaians in SA to Gov’t

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: