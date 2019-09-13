Nigeria’s Super Eagles Coach Rohr, Loses Mother

The head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has lost his 97-year-old mother, Elizabeth Rohr.

The news was broken Thursday afternoon by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) through its verified twitter handle. The NFF commiserate with the German national over his loss.

NFF wrote, “We commiserate with @NGSuperEagles Head coach, Mr Gernot Rohr who just lost his mother Madam Elisabeth Rohr. She was 97. May her soul rest in peace.”

Source: Thisday

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

