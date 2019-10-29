NHIA CEO wins most Outstanding Woman In Public Sector Award

The CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby has been adjudged the “Most Outstanding Women” in Public Sector at the 2019 Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards (APSCA).

Her acknowledgement follows the Authority’s recent recognition for being the “Most Innovative Public Sector Institution” in Ghana at the 2019 Inspirational Public Sector Leadership Awards (IPSLA), organized by IMANI Ghana.



NHIA CEO was awarded following the successes chalked by the institution and stringent measures being put in place to ensure Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030 as trumpeted by the World Health Organization.



At the ceremony hosted by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the National Health Insurance Authority picked up the Most Outstanding Contribution-Public Sector Digitization Award with the introduction of the mobile renewal of NHIS membership service; making it two prestigious awards won on the night.



Other winners on the night included Dr Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, CEO of the Forestry Commission amongst others.



Profile of Dr Dsane-Selby

As a medical doctor specialised in ENT, Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby has 12 years experience with NHIA and she previously served as the Director, Clinical Audit, Director Claims Management and a Deputy Chief Executive, Operations.



She has played an integral part in several key innovations including the development of the DRG payment mechanism, development of the accreditation tools and process, introduction of clinical audits with the development of tools and a manual, introduction of e-claims with business rules for cost containment and the use of mobile technology to renew membership and authentication at provider sites.



Dr Dsane-Selby holds an MBChB from the University of Ghana Medical School, Korle-Bu and a Post Graduate in ENT Surgery from the Royal College of England.



She graduated from the University of Ghana Medical School in 1985 and went through her housemanship at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



Subsequently, she was posted to the Achimota Hospital where she served two years and was later reposted to the ENT Department at Korle-Bu. After serving her bond for four years, she went to the United Kingdom where she practised for several years.



She returned home and joined the NHIA in 2007 as a Medical Advisor and has since risen through the ranks.



She is an ICT Trained Microsoft Certified Professional and has also achieved a lot of certificates from short courses and programmes.



So far, she has attended several health financing courses of the World Bank and World Health Organization (WHO) and is now a resource person for other countries embarking on the Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) journey.



Currently, Dr Dsane-Selby is the Co-Convener of the Joint Learning Network with 31 countries who are striving to achieve the UHC through peer learning and knowledge co-creation.



She is the co-author of two publications and several articles relating to health financing and the UHC.

