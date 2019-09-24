General News

New attacks on suspected gay men have led to the death of one at Kasoa

An Investigation conducted by Rainbowradioonline.com has revealed new approaches in attacks on suspected gay men.

The investigation conducted further disclosed that some of the victims are robbed of their valuables including laptops, mobile phones, and money.

Our investigation also revealed cases of sexual abuses of persons suspected to be gays by their attackers.

Some of the attacks have resulted in bizarre situations including the death of a young man at Kasoa who was brutally murdered a few weeks ago.

Our probe revealed that the young man (name withheld) was hit with a gas cylinder and stabbed multiple times in the chest in his room at Kasoa a few weeks ago.

His parents woke up to see his body in a pool of blood at dawn, our sources disclosed.

Few minutes to his death, his mother is said to have heard unusual sound from his son’s room.

When she inquired, the attacker who is said to be a friend to the son, told her it was a DVD that had fallen but unknown to her, her son had been hit with a cylinder by the attacker, our sources added.

Further checks revealed these attackers reside in Kasoa, Achimota, Dome Pillar 2, Christian Village, Akoti, Ablekuma, Nima, Russia, and other communities.

We also gathered these attackers usually uses social media apps to lure their victims to these locations to attack them.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

