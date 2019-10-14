NDC will construct 100 Senior High Schools in first 90-Days-Nketiah

General secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has hinted the party will construct 100 senior high schools in the first 90 days after assuming office in 2021.

He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm on former President John Mahama’s promise that the NDC will in its first 90 days in office review the free senior school.

Mr Joshnson Asiedu Nketiah was emphatic that all the abandoned community day schools which they started would be completed.

He maintained the NDC had plans to progressively implement the free SHS. The plan he stated included the decision to construct 200 community day senior high schools.

He said a significant number of the schools were completed with others at various levels of completion.

The chief scribe said the existing challenges confronting the smooth implementation of the free SHS is the double-track system and the placement system as well as funding of the policy.

These three problems would be solved in the first 90-days of John Mahama’s administration.

He indicated the placement irregularities were as a result of the inadequate infrastructure.

”When you solve the classroom accommodation problem, the placement irregularities would be solved,” he said.

Former President John Mahama has reiterated that he will review the Akufo-Addo-led administration’s flagship Free-SHS Policy within his first 90-days in office if elected in the 2020 general elections.

According to him, the current government did not listen to him on countless occasions as he said that a consultative and stakeholders meeting needed to be arranged to fashion out how best and efficiently to implement the free senior high school.

Speaking at a meeting with the leaders of the Ghana National Council for Private Schools (GNACOPS) in Accra on Wednesday he noted “within the first 90-days after I take office as the president of Ghana, I will call for the arrangement of a very broad stakeholder and consultative meeting on the way forward for a better free SHS.”

