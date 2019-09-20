NDC Tempane Parl Candidate dies

The National

Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Tempane Constituency

in the Upper East Region

has gathered.

The candidate died in

Tamale in the Northern Region at about 12:00 am on Friday after a short

illness.

NDC’s Tempane Constituency Chairman,

Iddrisu Atamde confirmed the story.

He described the demise of the candidate as unfortunate and a big blow to the party.

