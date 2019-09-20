NDC Tempane Parl Candidate dies
The National
Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Tempane Constituency
in the Upper East Region, David Adakurugu has passed on, Rainbowradioonline.com
has gathered.
The candidate died in
Tamale in the Northern Region at about 12:00 am on Friday after a short
illness.
NDC’s Tempane Constituency Chairman,
Iddrisu Atamde confirmed the story.
He described the demise of the candidate as unfortunate and a big blow to the party.
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal