NDC primaries: Tension brewing in Bia West over tribal campaigns

Tension is brewing in the Bia West constituency over the upcoming parliamentary primary in the constituency by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The current Member of Parliament (MP), Dr. Augustine Tawiah has been accused of being tribalistic.

The MP has accused by party members of campaigning against an aspirant claiming the aspirant is a Northerner and a stranger.

The MP has encouraged delegates not to vote for the aspirant, Mustapha Tanko of being a stranger and not an indigene of the area.

However, some supporters of the aspirants say the claims by the MP were false because the aspirant was born in the area, attended his basic school in the constituency hence qualifies.

They also said the aspirant is a businessman who has created employment for the unemployed youth in the community.

A post purported to have curled from the Facebook post of the MP read (unedited): ‘’the truth hurt and again the truth is bitter. Why should we allow a Northerner (TANI) contest for an MP in Sefwi? Can someone from Sefwi contest election, for example, Tamale Central? We should be wise people of Sefwi not to allow this Tani to be MP. Say no to Mustapha Amadu Tanko.’’

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a statement condemning the ongoing situation saying it will threaten the peace in the constituency.

The NPP statement issued and signed by Monney George, the Western North Regional Deputy Secretary read: ‘’ The Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates (APC) of the NDC namely; Dr. Augustine Tawiah and Mustapha Amadu Tanko are both campaigning on tribal grounds. Their supporters have all joined in making all sorts of tribal comments, and accusing themselves of being aliens despite the fact that both contestants were born and bread in the constituency.

A chief supporter and a campaign advisor of Augustine Tawiah (PhD) by name Kwarteng Benedict who is lead proponent of these ethnocentric comments, wrote on his Facebook wall that, our forebears and the chiefs made a mistake by encouraging people from different part of the country to settle in Sefwi. He further state that, the challenger to Augustine Tawiah is nothing but an alien and a foreign who the NDC should reject because though he was born in Oseikojokrom (Bia West) he is not a Sefwi by tribe or ethnicity. To him the Sefwi’s will be making a mistake should they elect Mustapha Amadu as Parliamentary Candidate because of his tribal orientation. A comment which clearly contravenes the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

Also, an advisor to Mustapha Tanko by name Boateng Richard also took to Facebook to accuse the MP for sponsoring people to campaign on tribalism. To him the tribal and ethnocentric comments been made on several platforms are the handiwork’s of Augustine Tawiah. After all, Augutine Tawiah has stated publicly that Mustapha Amadu Tanko is an alien.’’

Read Below the full statement

*NDC BIA WEST CONSTITUENCY THREATENING THE PEACE OF THE AREA*

The 1992 constitution enjoins as to see ourselves as one irrespective of ethnic or tribal orientation. We are all same people with a common destiny with no tribe or ethnic groupings holding themselves as superior, powerful and more intelligent than the other.

The people of Sefwi and in particular Bia West have demonstrated these through the welcoming of non-indigenous people into their homes and families. Together with these people, we have been able to build a strong society which is poised and ready for development. Our bond have also being deepened and strengthened through intermarriages. Some non-indigenes even speak the native language better than some of the us.

Our paramount Chief, Okatakyie Bumaguma has stated on numerous occasions that anyone born on his land or lives here is a native of the area. Okatakyie Bumaguma does not differentiate among his subjects and considers all those living on his land as Sefwis. To Okatakyie, Sefwi can only develop if unity and peace is upheld and have cautioned people particularly politicians to mindful of their comments.

Contrary to the preachings of the King and many opinion leaders, the NDC Branch in the Bia West Constituency has introduced ethnocentrism and tribalism in the constituency politics, a situation which threatens the peace and the very fabric of our community (Bia West) if it goes on checked.

The Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates (APC) of the NDC namely; Dr. Augustine Tawiah and Mustapha Amadu Tanko are both campaigning on tribal grounds. Their supporters have all joined in making all sorts of tribal comments, and accusing themselves of being aliens despite the fact that both contestants were born and bread in the constituency.

A chief supporter and a campaign advisor of Augustine Tawiah (PhD) by name Kwarteng Benedict who is lead proponent of these ethnocentric comments, wrote on his Facebook wall that, our forebears and the chiefs made a mistake by encouraging people from different part of the country to settle in Sefwi. He further state that, the challenger to Augustine Tawiah is nothing but an alien and a foreign who the NDC should reject because though he was born in Oseikojokrom (Bia West) he is not a Sefwi by tribe or ethnicity. To him the Sefwi’s will be making a mistake should they elect Mustapha Amadu as Parliamentary Candidate because of his tribal orientation. A comment which clearly contravenes the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

Also, an advisor to Mustapha Tanko by name Boateng Richard also took to Facebook to accuse the MP for sponsoring people to campaign on tribalism. To him the tribal and ethnocentric comments been made on several platforms are the handiwork’s of Augustine Tawiah. After all, Augutine Tawiah has stated publicly that Mustapha Amadu Tanko is an alien.

Supporters of Augustine Tawiah are also making similar claims against the Mustapha Tanko and his supporters.

The situation per my information, has led to many non-indigenous people who were born and bread in Sefwi and Bia West to question their fate. Many are considering fleeing the place for the fear that they might be victimized by the NDC in the constituency in the near future.

These ethnic comments been made by APCs and their supporters has the propensity of fueling tribal conflict in the area. Examples abound in Africa where tribal comments led to massacre of people.

Whilst some of the inhabitants believe that the days of the NDC as far as wining the parliamentary contest are numbered, some also believe that the comments are motivated by similar comments made by the NDC National Chairman, Elder Ofosu Ampofo and their Flag bearer, HE John Dramani Mahama (TIO) to the effect that the NDC are leaders In hooliganisms, kidnappings, vigilantism and ethnocentrism.

I am calling on the National Executive Committe of the NDC, to call their Constituency Executives and Parliamentary candidates to order. That is if they have the moral right to do so considering their track record as aforementioned.

I am calling on the Chief and the security agencies in the constituency to wade into the matter and caution or arrest the people making such nonsensical statements.

Lastly I call on the general electorates to reject the NDC aspirant who will be elected come 5/09/19 in the constituency.

Bia West deserves leaders who are forward thinking such as the Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates for the NPP and not backward thinking ethnocentrics like Augustine Tawiah (PhD) and Mustapha Amadu Tanko. We need growth and developments in all sectors of the district economy, we must therefore show the NDC the door and vote for the NPP PC who would be elected on the 28/09/19. We have been voting for them for far too long and the time has come to change them.

God bless Sefwis

God bless Bia West

…SGN….

*Monney George*

*WNR Dep Secretary*

