NDC Poised for Victory 2020-Mahdi Jibril

A member of the lection directorate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Jibril has said the party is poised for victory 2020.

The former deputy national organizer said the party learnt lessons from their defeat in 2016 and adopted measures to ensure they do not repeat these mistakes again.

He was speaking about the preparations done by the party towards the parliamentarians primaries to held on Saturday August 24, 2019.

He was happy at the enthusiasm at which people expressed and picked nomination forms to contest the primaries.

He said the lessons from the 2016 primaries helped us and we have prepared well for this year.

He was sure delegates will elect aspirants that will make the victory of 2020 much easier.

The primaries is expected to come off Saturday 24th August 2019, with polling stations opening at 7am and closing at 5pm.



A total of 524 aspirants have been cleared to contest the election and 157 constituencies will be eligible to vote.



Meanwhile 5 constituencies have been put on hold following unresolved conflicts. These five constituencies are: Yilo Krobo, Mpohor, Ellembelle, Asawase and Fanteakwa North.

In 39 constituencies there will be no election tomorrow. They are going unopposed so they are declared elected, he added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

